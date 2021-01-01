Generation Lighting 7514503EN Belton 3 Light 11" Wide LED Flush Mount Bowl Ceiling Fixture Heirloom Bronze Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Flush

Generation Lighting 7514503EN Belton 3 Light 11" Wide LED Flush Mount Bowl Ceiling Fixture FeaturesConstructed from steelIncludes a seedy glass shade(3) 4 watt maximum candelabra (E12) LED bulbs included CUL and ETL rated for damp locationsEnergy Star certifiedMeets California Title 24 energy standardsDimensionsHeight: 7-1/2"Width: 11-1/4"Product Weight: 2.64 lbsWire Length: 6-1/2"Canopy Height: 1"Canopy Width: 11-1/4"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 10.5 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 3Max Watts Per Bulb: 4 wattsLumens: 350Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulb Type: LEDColor Temperature: 2700KColor Rendering Index: 90 CRIBulbs Included: Yes Flush Mount Heirloom Bronze