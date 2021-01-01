Elk Lighting 75067/10 Ramsey 10 Light 34" Wide Taper Candle Chandelier - Satin Nickel / Beechwood Satin Nickel / Beechwood Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Elk Lighting 75067/10 Ramsey 10 Light 34" Wide Taper Candle Chandelier - Satin Nickel / Beechwood Features(10) 60 watt maximum candelabra (E12) bulbs requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbs48" of adjustable chain includedUL rated for dry locationsDimensionsFixture Height: 24"Minimum Height: 28"Maximum Hanging Height: 76"Width: 34"Depth: 34"Product Weight: 11 lbsChain Length: 48"Cord Length: 96"Electrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 10Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulbs Included: No Satin Nickel / Beechwood