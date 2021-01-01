Fine Art Lamps 750450ST Cascades Two-Light Wall Sconce with Delicate Trailing Hand-Cut Crystals Warm Silver Leaf Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces Up

Fine Art Lamps 750450ST Cascades Two-Light Wall Sconce with Delicate Trailing Hand-Cut Crystals Inspired by the magnificent water displays of eighteenth century fountains, Cascades is a collection of unique lighting fixtures of exquisite grace. Metal frames of warm silver leaf support dramatically bold cascades of hand-cut crystals delicately woven together and trailing away like water droplets. Light playing on the crystals recalls the effect of sun or moon light animating cascading water. The extraordinary visual effect is that of falling water captured in mid-air. Features:Shade Dimensions: 5 x 6 x 4Specifications:Number of Bulbs: 2Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60Wattage: 120Voltage: 120Dimmable: YesHeight: 21"Width: 15"Extension: 6"Fine Art Lamps® - Original lighting designs handcrafted in America and specified world-wide since 1940. Up Lighting Warm Silver Leaf