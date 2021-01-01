Hudson Valley Lighting 7502 Whitney 2 Light 13" Tall Wall Sconce Antique Nickel Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces Wallchiere Sconces

Hudson Valley Lighting 7502 Whitney 2 Light 13" Tall Wall Sconce FeaturesDurable metal constructionComes with fabric cylinder shades(2) 60 watt candelabra (E12) bulbs requiredFixture is not capable of being dimmedUL rated for damp locationsCovered under Hudson Valley Lighting's 1 year warranty DimensionsHeight: 13-1/4"Width: 15"Extension: 7-1/2"Product Weight: 2 lbsShade Height: 6"Shade Diameter: 5"Backplate Height: 5-1/2"Backplate Width: 4-1/4"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 120 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 2Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulbs Included: No Wallchiere Sconces Antique Nickel