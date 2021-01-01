From everly quinn
75“ Wide Futon Velvet Sofa Bed With 2 Pillows And Metal Legs,Gray
Advertisement
Features:Solid Wooden Frame : The main frame structure of the futon sofa bed is made of high quality solid wood, make sure every part of the sofa is sturdy and stable. Bring a durable sofa bed to life. And the capacity weight of the futon sofa bed is 600 lbs.Stylish Velvet Fabric : The premium velvet fabric of the futon sofa bed is modern and beautiful, the velvet fabric is very soft and breathable. When you lie on the futon sofa bed, you will feel more comfortable and warm. Perfect for living room, bedroom, study, apartment and more.Memory Foam : Specially designed memory foam for the futon couch, the foam is high resilience, the foam cushion of upholstered futon sofa bed is soft and resilient. make sure you can sit on the futon sofa bed or lie on the futon sofa bed comfortably.Adjustable Backrest : The backres of the futon sofa bed can be adjusted freely. The backrest of the futon sofa bed has 3 adjustable angles. The sofa bed couch can meet your various needs.Easy AssembleSpefications:Dimensions:Assembly:Warranty: