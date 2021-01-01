NextWall 30.75 sq. ft. Metallic Gold Quartz Geo Vinyl Peel and Stick Wallpaper Roll

A fun take on a classic geometric print, this Quartz Geo peel and stick wallpaper from NextWall adds a graphic, visual interest to any interior wall or furniture surface! Printed on smooth vinyl, our self-adhesive designs are perfect for renters and homeowners looking for an instant, DIY transformation to their interior space. With the same qualities and durability as permanent wallpaper, our products offer an easy, fresh alternative to decorating with very little commitment. No water, no mess, no sticky residue!. Color: Metallic Gold.