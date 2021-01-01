York Wallcoverings 60.75 sq. ft. Luxor Wallpaper, Gray

Stylized lotus medallions conjour up the fascinating artwork of ancient Egyptian architecture. The flowers of Luxor Wallpaper are presented in solid color against a subtly textured field that looks like handmade paper. Durable and easy to remove from primed walls, this friendly to hang unpasted nonwoven wallpaper is created with a special blend of synthetic fibers, making it both easy to hang and tear resistant. Soft silhouettes inspired by natural and classic themes create a diverse collection of modern artistry with elegant simplicity of form. Color: Gray.