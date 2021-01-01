York Wallcoverings 60.75 sq. ft. Essence Wallpaper, White/Off Whites

Printed on a vinyl surface with non-woven substrate backing, this faux high performance grasscloth is highly durable and smooths effortlessly, is easy to remove, and meets Type II requirements of CCC-W-408A. Inspired by today's trend and fashion influences in the home decor industry, attain livable luxury on walls. The subtlety of nature's elegant resource is captured in York Wallcoverings Grasscloth Resource, a collection of weaves for those aspiring to achieve a luxurious look. Color: White/Off Whites.