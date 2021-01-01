15'.5" x 42" x 19'.75" Black, Grey, Particle Board, Laminate - TV Stand

Advertisement
Get yourself a TV stand that's a marvelous mix of quality craftsmanship and practical design. Not to mention how fashionable charming it is as well. It's a classy media center made from high grade particle board and laminate. There's no better way to introduce some diversity to your living room. It also balances being generally astounding with being distinctly efficient. Its two shelves are the best space to store your DVD collections, home videos, magazines, and favorite movies. As for measurements, they're 19.75' for height, 15.5' for width, and 42' for depth, and it weighs 32 pounds. It will be the ideal accent for your home, and will make your living room look better simply by being there.