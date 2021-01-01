From glamour home
Glamour Home 70.75 in. Brown/Black Metal 5-shelf Etagere Bookcase with Drawers, Brown/ Black frame
Chic, simple, versatile and durable, this etagere bookshelf has it all. Black metal frame and pine wood shelfing create a modern industrial look, provide generous storage space and add style to your room. Two bottom drawers, made of pine wood veneer over high quality MDF, offer better organization space. All shelves are made of pine wood. Assembly is needed. Clean with dry cloth recommended. Features: Pine wood shelves Pine wood veneer over MDF drawers Five full shelves 2-bottom drawers Black metal frame Weight capacity 70 lbs. per shelf spread evenly Assembly required Product Dimensions: 47.25 in. W x 15 in. D x 70.75 in. H Weight: 101 lbs., shelf: 45.75 in. W x 15 in. D, 0.75 in. thick; Between shelves: 13 in. clearance; Legs: 2.5 in. H (from bottom of the shelving to the floor); Drawer inside: 21.625 in. W x 13.375 in. D x 7.125 in. H. Color: Brown/ Black frame.