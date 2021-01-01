HomeSullivan 75 in. White Linen Walnut Finish Chesterfield 3-Seat Sofa

Dress up your living space with the Walnut Finish Linen Chesterfield Sofa from HomeSullivan. This traditional sofa adds a classy look to any living space while neutral color options make matching with existing color schemes easy. Textured styles come from the lovely linen upholstery and the beautiful button-tufted back. Graceful curves and decorative legs create an elegant silhouette that will always be timeless. Built to withstand the test of time, this chic sofa boasts a hardwood construction to last through years of use and admiration. Color: White.