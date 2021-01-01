LUCCA COLLECTION by Bloem: If your green thumb can get a little forgetful, make sure you get the Bloem Lucca planter. The planter comes with an attached basin saucer that can be filled for the plant to feed from once the root system is established. To start the plant, use convention top watering techniques and then switch to bottom watering by filling the basin as needed for the roots to wick the water up. The fill spot is more subtle than traditional self-watering planters, giving the flower pot a more acceptable appearance. Matte finish is perfect for resisting scratches, dirt, and fingerprints. Suggested accessories (sold separately) - Bloem Aqua Rite Watering Cans available in 56 oz. and 144 oz. size in multiple color options. Bloem 8.75-in W x 7-in H Lucca Charcoal Gray Plastic Self Watering Planter | LP08908