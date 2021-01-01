From studio 17
Studio 17 - 12743 One Shoulder Long Sleeve Cutout Waist Trumpet Gown
Turn heads instantly when you wear this eye-catching evening gown by Studio 17 12743. The fitted bodice features an asymmetric neckline with one shoulder leading a long slender sleeve while the other shows-off sleeveless style. This form flattering piece features a cutout waist and hip with a beaded buckled waistband and a classy trumpet silhouette skirt with a train. Let everyone be charmed with your presence in this stunning Studio 17 creation. Model represents the dress in Red color. Style: howu_12743 Fabric: Jersey Details: One Shoulder Asymmetric neckline Long sleeve Cutout details Beaded bucked waistband Fit and flare Sweep train Length: Long Neckline: Asymmetric Waistline: Natural Silhouette: Sheath Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details.