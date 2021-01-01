Crystorama Lighting Group 7416 Norwalk 6 Light 28" Wide Chandelier with Amber Etched Glass Shade Bronze Umber Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Crystorama Lighting Group 7416 Norwalk 6 Light 28" Wide Chandelier with Amber Etched Glass Shade FeaturesCrafted from wrought ironIncludes amber etched glass shadeChain hung fixtureRequires (6) 60 watt Medium (E26) bulbsCapable of being dimmed when used with incandescent bulbsUL, CUL, and CSA rated 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 28-1/2"Maximum Height: 100-1/2"Width: 28"Product Weight: 4.0 lbsChain Length: 72"Wire Length: 120"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 6Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 360 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Bronze Umber