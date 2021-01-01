Upgrade your home's curb appeal or entry way interior with this large pine welcome sign. Standing 72 inches tall and stained in dark walnut with complimenting hand painted letters in white. Customize your sign with a letter of our choice shown at the top within a decorative white circle. A protective top coat is applied so you can safety display your sign outdoors on the porch or patio. Hardware is installed to easily hang on a wall or simply lean to display. BrandtWorks 74-in H x 19-in W Text Wood Wall Accent Walnut | UWLU30-Y