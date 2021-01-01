Haws 7360BTWC Barrier-free wall mounted eye/face wash with AXION MSR™ eye/face wash head with tailpiece and trap. Chrome Emergency Equipment Eye

From haws
Haws 7360BTWC Barrier-free, wall mounted eye/face wash with AXION MSR eye/face wash head, with tailpiece and trap. Barrier-Free Eye/Face Wash The Haws 7360BTWC barrier-free emergency eye/face wash features the medically acclaimed AXION MSR(tm) eye/face wash head assembly (patent pending). This revolutionary inverted flow design is the only product on the market that provides a Medically Superior Response consistent with all EMT, emergency room and doctors' office protocols by sweeping contaminants away from the vulnerable nasal cavity. Traditional eyewashes irrigate from the outside edge of the eye back toward the nose, where contaminants can then be flushed into the nasal cavity through the lacrimal punctum, nature's ocular cavity drain. Unit is equipped with an in-line 50 x 50 mesh water strainer and flip top dust covers, so when debris is present, the irrigation process stays protected. Space efficient design allows the 7360BTWC to be mounted in a number of easily accessible locations while providing a barrier free standard. Features: Low profile design accommodates wheel chair access. A great addition to multiple unsafe environments where the eyes and face may be exposed to corrosive materials. Easily detected and maintained, emergency equipment is equipped with safety sign and test card to record weekly testing. Reducing installation time, eye/face wash and valve assembly is pre-built and fully water/pressure tested. Unit also comes with trap and tailpiece to meet desired wall mounting requirements. Certified by CSA & IAPMO to meet the ANSI Z358.1-2004 Standard for Emergency Eyewash and Shower Equipment. Eye Wash Chrome