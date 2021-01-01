Elk Lighting 73011-6 Avalon 6 Light 33" Wide Multi Light Pendant with H-Bar Canopy and Multicolor Crackle Glass Shades Satin Nickel Indoor Lighting

Elk Lighting 73011-6 Avalon 6 Light 33" Wide Multi Light Pendant with H-Bar Canopy and Multicolor Crackle Glass Shades FeaturesCrafted from metal and glassIncludes multicolor crackle glass shadesRequires (6) 100 watt Medium (E26) bulbs Cord mounted fixtureCapable of being dimmed when used with incandescent bulbsUL rated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 6.0"Width: 33.0"Depth: 17"Product Weight: 15.0 lbsCord Length: 72.0"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 6Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 100 wattsWattage: 600 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Satin Nickel