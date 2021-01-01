From fine art lamps
Fine Art Lamps 728750-3ST Encased Gems Single-Light Wall Sconce with Clear Crystal Accents Vintage Silver Leaf with Clear Crystal Indoor Lighting Wall
Fine Art Lamps 728750-3ST Encased Gems Single-Light Wall Sconce with Clear Crystal Accents Mounting colored gems creatively in metal is one of the oldest art forms, and survives today in the realm of jewelry. Fine Art Lamps, inspired by this grand tradition, has created jewelry for the home. Crystal gems in carefully chosen coordinating hues are mounted with a fine metal encasement and integrated into original metal lighting fixtures. All of the designs are offered in a venerable bronze patina, variegated gold leaf, or vintage silver leaf. Features: Available in Silver Leaf, Bronze Patina or Gold Leaf finish Available with Clear or Multi-Colored Crystals Multi-colored crystal colors: Bronze Finish: Amber, Brown, Emerald, Peridot and Smoky Quartz. Silver Leaf Finish: Amethyst, Aquamarine, Clear, Tourmaline and Charcoal. Gold Leaf Finish: Smoky Quartz, Brown, Carnelian, Citrine and Amber. Specifications: Number of Bulbs: 1 Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12) Bulb Included: No Watts Per Bulb: 60 Wattage: 60 Voltage: 120 Dimmable: Yes Height: 29" Width: 9" Extension: 8" Fine Art Lamps® - Original lighting designs handcrafted in America and specified world-wide since 1940. Up Lighting Vintage Silver Leaf with Clear Crystal