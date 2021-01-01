From z-lite
Z-Lite 728-6L Soriano 6 Light 22" Wide Linear Chandelier Matte Black / Brushed Nickel Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Z-Lite 728-6L Soriano 6 Light 22" Wide Linear Chandelier The Soriano Collection design in a mixed metal hourglass shape with asymmetric flair is the attractive focal point of this collection. The black finish is accented by brass or chrome details. Adjustable directional shades make this collection not only fashionable but functional as well.FeaturesConstructed from steelIncludes metal shades(6) 60 watt maximum medium (E26) bulbs requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsIncludes (2) 3", (2) 6", (4) 12", and (8) 24" downrodsUL, CUL, and ETL rated for dry locationsDimensionsFixture Height: 11"Width: 48"Depth: 21-1/2"Product Weight: 10 lbsWire Length: 170"Electrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 6Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulbs Included: No Matte Black / Brushed Nickel