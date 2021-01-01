From haws
Haws 7260B-7270B Wall mounted plastic bowl eye/face wash with AXION MSR™ eye/face wash head. Chrome-Plated Brass Emergency Equipment Eye Wash Eye
Advertisement
Haws 7260B-7270B Wall mounted, plastic bowl eye/face wash with AXION MSR eye/face wash head. AXION MSR(tm) Eye/Face Wash Model 7260B-7270B wall mounted eye and face wash features the medically acclaimed AXION MSR(tm) eye/face wash head assembly (patent pending). This revolutionary inverted flow design is the only product on the market that provides a Medically Superior Response consistent with all EMT, emergency room and doctors' office protocols by sweeping contaminants away from the vulnerable nasal cavity. Traditional eyewashes irrigate from the outside edge of the eye back toward the nose, where contaminants can then be flushed into the nasal cavity through the lacrimal punctum, nature's ocular cavity drain. Features: AXION MSR(tm) eyewash head is antimicrobial treated using the natural protection of silver which helps protect against the growth of mold and mildew on the treated components. Eyewash streams provide zero vertical velocity stream engineering with even laminar flow for enhanced comfort, stability and effectiveness. Features a round 11" green ABS plastic receptor and aluminum wall bracket for long life. Includes a mesh in-line strainer to collect line debris, and ball valve with stainless steel ball and stem for durability. Supply: 1/2" IPS. Waste: 1- 1/4" IPS. Model 7260B-7270B is certified by CSA & IAPMO to meet the ANSI Z358.1-2004 Standard for Emergency Eyewash and Shower Equipment. Eye Wash Chrome-Plated Brass