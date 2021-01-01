From z-lite
Z-Lite 725MP Melange Single Light 8" Wide Pendant Matte Black / Brushed Nickel Indoor Lighting Pendants
Z-Lite 725MP Melange Single Light 8" Wide Pendant Artfully designed and expertly crafted, the Mélange collection of pendants are perfect for any décor. All pendants use metal shades with glass diffusers for a warm glow, and have special metal detailing that gives the fixtures their signature look. Finishes include Brushed Nickel, Matte Black + Brushed Nickel, Chrome, Heritage Brass, Matte Black + Chrome, and Bronze + Heritage Brass. These finishes ensure a seamless addition to any decor. Features Steel construction Frosted glass diffuser Dimmable Sloped ceiling compatible (1) 3", (1) 6", and (5) 12" downrods included UL and ETL rated for dry locations Dimensions Fixture Height: 11-3/4" Width: 8-1/4" Depth: 8-1/4" Max Overall Height: 83-1/2" Canopy Size: 5-1/2" Diameter Product Weight: 4 lbs Wire Length: 110" Electrical Specifications Number of Bulbs: 1 Max Wattage: 100 watts Bulb Base: Medium (E26) Bulb Included: No Voltage: 120V Dimmable: Yes Matte Black / Brushed Nickel