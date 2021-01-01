From tiffany homecoming
Tiffany Homecoming - 27245 Tulip Cap Sleeve Diamond Cutout Lace Dress
Make such a lasting impression among the upscale crowd in this captivating Tiffany Homecoming 27245 creation. Delicately crafted with an allover lace fabric dazzled with heat-set stones this stunner shows an illusion bateau over a sweetheart neckline. Defined with tulip cap sleeves mingling with a diamond cutout back this two-piece ensemble flared beautifully down to an eyelash scalloped hem. Charm everyone with your gracefully ornate Tiffany Homecoming masterpiece. Style: howu_27245 Collection: Tiffany Homecoming Fabric: Lace Details: Two-Piece Tulip Cap Sleeve Heat-Set Stones Diamond Cutout Back Back Zipper Closure Scalloped Short Hem Length: Short Neckline: Illusion Bateau Waistline: Natural Silhouette: A-Line Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details.