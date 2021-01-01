Aspen Creative, Grey, 72292-21 One Plug-in Swag Pendant Light Conversion Kit with Transitional Hardback Empire Fabric Lamp Shade, 14" Width

Aspen Creative swag light conversion kits can easily convert a standard spider construction lamp shade to a portable pendant swag lamp that does not need to be installed to a ceiling outlet box 1 - E26 medium base socket in glossy white, 60 watt max (light bulb not included) , Includes all required hardware for installation Aspen Creative hanging light cord cable kit includes 17 feet of white cord with plug and in-line Rocker switch , UL listed for indoor, dry location Shade Dimensions: 7" Top x 14" Bottom x 11" Slant Height , Shade Style and Color: hardback empire shaped lamp shade in grey, made with textured fabric, Manufacturer: Aspen Creative Corporation