From tiffany homecoming
Tiffany Homecoming - 27211 Two-Piece Off Shoulder Studded Mikado Dress
Standout and look so delightfully brilliant in this impeccable Tiffany Homecoming 27211 creation. Festooned with rhinestones in a fascinating display on a sleek Mikado fabric this exceptional piece flourishes an off shoulder neckline defined by a classic straight-across bodice. This two-piece ensemble shows a mid-open back and short arm straps. Embraced with a gorgeous heat-set adorned waistband the box-pleated A-line skirt reveals box-pleats as it ends in a short hemline. Have a blast at your special events in this alluring Tiffany Homecoming masterpiece. Style: howu_27211 Collection: Tiffany Homecoming Fabric: Mikado Details: Two-Piece Straight-Across Beaded Waistband Mid-Open Back Back Zipper Closure Side Pockets Box-Pleated Gunmetal Heat Set Stones Short Hem Length: Short Neckline: Off Shoulder Waistline: Natural Silhouette: A-Line Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details.