Jasz Couture - 7211 Spaghetti Strap Floral Applique Trumpet Dress

$498.00
In stock
Walk with pride as you appear in this splendid Jasz Couture 7211 evening dress. Crafted with rich lace embroidery and 3d floral appliques this stunner shows off a scoop neckline held by spaghetti straps while the back flaunts a low-cut open style with lace-up details that holds together the sleeveless fitted bodice. The skirt presents a layered trumpet silhouette with cascading floral accents as it finishes at full-length hemline. Make yourself a head-turner beauty with this style by Jasz Couture. Model is wearing Black/Silver color. Style: jasz_7211 Details: 3D floral appliques Sleeveless Backless Spaghetti strap Lace-up back Fit and flare Hidden Back zipper Length: Long Neckline: Scoop Waistline: Natural Silhouette: Trumpet Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details.

