Jasz Couture - 7211 Spaghetti Strap Floral Applique Trumpet Dress

Walk with pride as you appear in this splendid Jasz Couture 7211 evening dress. Crafted with rich lace embroidery and 3d floral appliques this stunner shows off a scoop neckline held by spaghetti straps while the back flaunts a low-cut open style with lace-up details that holds together the sleeveless fitted bodice. The skirt presents a layered trumpet silhouette with cascading floral accents as it finishes at full-length hemline. Make yourself a head-turner beauty with this style by Jasz Couture. Model is wearing Black/Silver color. Style: jasz_7211 Details: 3D floral appliques Sleeveless Backless Spaghetti strap Lace-up back Fit and flare Hidden Back zipper Length: Long Neckline: Scoop Waistline: Natural Silhouette: Trumpet Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details.