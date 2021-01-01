York Wallcoverings 72 sq. ft. Palette Wallpaper, Gold

The Debut Collection from Rifle Paper Co. is timeless, inviting, and filled with their signature florals, expressive illustrations, and custom-colored sisals-each designed to bring unexpected beauty into the real world. Handcrafted from natural grasses, this pattern is produced on sisal and woven for a natural effect, adding a warm effect to a room. Palette, Rifle Paper Co.'s line of grasscloth Wall coverings, is a simple way to bring their signature color palette to your decor, and add rich texture to any room. Color: Gold.