ORE International 72 in. Satin White Linea LED Adj Torchiere Floor Lamp
Make a design statement with this precision engineered Satin White LED torchiere floor lamp. In a deep matte satin white finish that will complement a variety of decor, this lamp comes with an On/Off multi-functional push-button dimmable switch placed on the linear Body Pole for easy access. Stepless Switch and Dimmable. Press the 1st time to turn ON, press longer to adjust the brightness of the lamp, lets you adjust the light levels to suit your taste and mood. If press the third time to turn off the lamp. Adjustable Head that can rotate 360° Horizontally and also adjustable vertical plane at 90°. Beautifully simple and energy-efficient LED lighting. The satin white matte finish and sleek contemporary styling of this bright and efficient LED light make it an ideal enhancement to modern home decor styles. Integrated LED fixtures come complete with the LED arrays already built into the fixture. They are designed to provide a specific color and Lumen output and they do not have typical bulbs that can be replaced. Integrated LED fixtures typically last for many years, often a decade or more. Minor Assembly Required.