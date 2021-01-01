From regency
Regency 72 in. Prestige Mahogany Storage Buffet, Brown
Outfit your executive or home suite with a tradition that lasts. Regency's Prestige Collection combines the quintessential elements of traditional elegance with classic lines, solid wood trim, beveled edge details and rich hand-rubbed Mahogany veneer finishes. The Prestige Storage Buffet combines function and class with four doors that pivot on European style hinges. Inside, two shelves adjust in 1-inch increments. Understated brass colored door pulls finish off the traditional look.