Urban Woodcraft 72 in. Parisian Factory Multi-Coloured Teak 3-Shelf Accent Cabinet Console Table

Inspired by the rustic elegance of the French countryside, the PARISIAN FACTORY 3 Shelf Console brings a village-chic vibe to contemporary design. Crafted from reclaimed Teak floorboards collected from 80-year-old Indosenian homes, this piece features a carefully-chosen combination of light and mid-tone panels, creating a mosaic of nature. Each panel is hand-finished with fine treatments to enhance its natural wood grain and hue. The refined metal work on the legs shows attention to detail, while lending an industrial, urban look. Overall, the PARISIAN FACTORY CABINET makes an exquisite addition to your living room, dining room or entertainment area. Color: Multi-Coloured Teak.