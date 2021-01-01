From latitude run
71X102 U-Desk Bowfront W/Double Suspended Ped
Advertisement
The Kai Line offers the perfect combination of style and functionality at the value you deserve. Made from the highest quality melamine offered in your choice of 5 colors. Our large selection of Kai Line products allows you to design your space as you wish with the ability to add as you expand in the future. Perfect for all workspace applications whether they be at home or in a commercial setting. Meets ANSI/BIFMA, Green Guard, and CARB California Standards. Backed by Latitude Run® 10 Year Warranty. No smoke and mirrors just Better Built at a Better Price. Size: 29" H x 108" W x 71" D