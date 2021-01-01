Z-Lite 716P13-3 Mason 3 Light Linear Pendant with Seedy Clear Glass Shades Bronze Indoor Lighting Pendants

From z-lite
Z-Lite 716P13-3 Mason 3 Light Linear Pendant with Seedy Clear Glass Shades The vintage, warehouse loft design of this fixture adds a spacious touch of character for any home. A bronze finish paired with clear seedy glass shades allows this fixture to be perfect for the game room, or any other room of the house where a touch of character is needed.Features: Downrods included: (3) 3", (3)6" and (9) 12"CUL and ETL Rated for dry locationsSeedy clear glass shades includedDimensions: Height: 14" Maximum Height: 110" (including chain / down rods)Product Weight: 30.2 lbsWidth: 55" Electrical Specifications: Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: YesBulb Type: IncandescentLight Direction: Ambient LightingNumber of Bulbs: 3Voltage: 120vVintage Edison Bulb: YesTotal Max Wattage: 300Max Watts Per Bulb: 100Compliance: CUL Listed - Indicates whether a product meets standards and compliance guidelines set by Underwriters Laboratories. This listing determines what types of rooms or environments a product can be used in safely.ETL Listed - Indicates whether a product meets standards and compliance guidelines set by Nationally Recognized Testing Laboratory(NRTL). This listing determines what types of rooms or environments a product can be used in safely. Bronze