Sterling 71320126 Ensemble 60" Vikrell Alcove Bath/Shower Module with Right Drain Soaking Tub 3 Walls with Backer Boards and 4 Shelves White
Sterling 71320126 Ensemble 60" Vikrell Alcove Bath/Shower Module with Right Drain, Soaking Tub, 3 Walls with Backer Boards, and 4 Shelves Product Features: Sterling bath/shower modules are covered under warranty for 10 years after installation (3 years for commercial applications)Tub and walls constructed of solid Vikrell, ideal for strength, beauty, and durabilitySoaking tub - provides the user with a soothing and relaxing bathing experienceThe Ensemble Collection features a modular design that offers easy installation, contemporary design, and ample shelving spaceIntegral age-in-place wood backer boards allow for future installation of grab barsCaulk-free, tongue-and-groove interlocking joints allow for seamless, quick installationEquipped with an overflow assembly, permitting the user to enjoy a deep soak without worrying about spillageProduct Specifications: Overall Height: 75" (measured from top edge of walls to bottom of tub)Overall Width: 32" (measured from back outer rim to front outer rim)Overall Length: 60" (measured from left outer rim to right outer rim)Basin Width (Bottom): 20" (back to front measurement at bottom of basin walls)Basin Length (Bottom): 42" (right to left measurement at top of basin walls)Basin Width (Top): 26" (back to front measurement at top of basin walls)Basin Length (Top): 54" (right to left measurement at top of basin walls)Water Depth: 13-3/4" (depth of water at tub's maximum capacity)Maximum Water Capacity: 55 gallonsDrain Location: RightNumber of Shelves: 4Variations: 71320126: This model71320116: This model with right drain71370126: 60" x 32" version of this model (wider)71320128: This model with above-floor drain71320120: This model without backer boards Alcove White