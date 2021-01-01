Hudson Valley Lighting 7126 Alpine 6 Light 26" Wide Drum Chandelier Polished Nickel Indoor Lighting Chandeliers Covered Chandeliers

Hudson Valley Lighting 7126 Alpine 6 Light 26" Wide Drum Chandelier FeaturesDurable metal constructionComes with a fabric rectangle shadeSloped ceiling compatible(6) 60 watt candelabra (E12) bulbs required54" of adjustable chain includedCapable of being dimmed with compatible dimmable bulbs (not included)UL rated for damp locationsCovered under Hudson Valley Lighting's 1 year warranty DimensionsFixture Height: 18-3/4"Maximum Hanging Height: 72-3/4"Width: 26"Depth: 26"Product Weight: 33 lbsChain Length: 54"Shade Height: 9-1/2"Shade Width: 26"Canopy Width: 7"Canopy Depth: 7"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 360 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 6Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulbs Included: No Covered Chandeliers Polished Nickel