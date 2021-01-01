Minka Lavery 71162 1 Light Barn Light Wall Sconce from the Downtown Edison Collection Brushed Nickel Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces Wall Sconce

From minka lavery
Minka Lavery 71162 1 Light Barn Light Wall Sconce from the Downtown Edison Collection Specifications: Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60Wattage: 60Voltage: 120Height: 13"Width: 8.5"Extension: 12.38"Backplate Height: 5"Backplate Width: 5"Energy Star: NoADA: NoCompliance: UL Listed - Indicates whether a product meets standards and compliance guidelines set by Underwriters Laboratories. This listing determines what types of rooms or environments a product can be used in safely.As part of the Minka Group, Minka Lavery has created a reputation of being a trendsetter in developing creative, innovative, and decorative lighting for the discerning designer or homeowner. Pleasing collections of modern, traditional, and transitional lights that will provide inspiration and options in creating your idea of the perfect living space throughout the home. Find the style and size of Minka Lavery indoor wall sconces that will give your home the best combination of form and function possible. Wall Sconce Brushed Nickel