Besa Lighting 711207-LED Mistral 2 Light ADA Compliant LED Wall Sconce with Opal Matte Glass Shade Satin Nickel Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces

Besa Lighting 711207-LED Mistral 2 Light ADA Compliant LED Wall Sconce with Opal Matte Glass Shade The graceful Mistral wall sconce has minimal hardware to show off the beautiful open-ended handcrafted glass. It's elongated vertical shape has greater scale for larger spaces. ADA-Compliant. Our Opal glass is a soft white cased glass that can suit any classic or modern decor. Opal has a very tranquil glow that is pleasing in appearance. The smooth satin finish on the clear outer layer is a result of an extensive etching process. This blown glass is handcrafted by a skilled artisan, utilizing century-old techniques passed down from generation to generation.Features:Opal Matte GlassDurable Steel HardwareOpen-Ended Hand Crafted GlassRated for Damp or Dry LocationsCA Title 24 CompliantSpecifications:Number of Bulbs: 2Bulb Base: GU24Bulb Type: LEDBulb Included: YesWatts Per Bulb: 6Wattage: 12Voltage: 120Average Hours: 30000Color Rendering Index (CRI): 80Color Temperature: 2700KLumens: 300Dimmable: NoHeight: 22.75"Width: 5"Extension: 4"HCO: 11.375"Energy Star: NoADA: YesUL Listed: YesUL Rating: Damp Location Satin Nickel