Aspen Creative Brown 71028 One-Light Pendant with Hardback Drum Shaped (Spider) Shade, 8 x 8 x 11

Fixture Dimensions: 5 3/8” width x 88” height | Fixture provided with 60" of field-cuttable cord and includes all required hardware for installation, including 5" canopy kit & light socket Fixture Finish: Satin Nickel | Fixture Style: Transitional Requires 1 – E26 medium base light bulb – 60 watt max (not included) or an energy efficient alternative Shade Dimensions: 8” Top x 8” Bottom x 11” Height | Shade Style and Color: Hardback drum shaped lamp shade in Light Brown UL listed for indoor, dry location. Suitable for dining room, bedroom and living room, kitchen island and restaurant bar applications, Weight: 1.6800000000000002 Pounds, Manufacturer: Aspen Creative