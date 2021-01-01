From globe electric
Globe Electric 71 in. Satin White LED Floor Lamp Torchiere Dimmable with Energy Star
A revolution in lighting, Globe Electric's LED Floor Lamp is a truly perfect marriage of design and functionality without compromise. Solid iron construction and a state-of-the-art easy connect system make this the long-lasting, adjustable LED floor lamp you've been waiting for. A reinvented classic for the modern era. The simple minimalist design allows you to have it upright and running in no time. Simply screw together the connecting poles and you're ready to use your lamp. No wires to hassle with. Remove the middle pole to make the lamp shorter - perfect for your couch, tea table, bedside table and even a kid's room! Height options are 55 in. or 71 in. (140cm or 180cm). Energy Star certified, Globe's LED Floor Lamp uses 85% less energy and always stays cool to the touch. The specialized power adapter with a built-in surge protector consumes zero energy when turned off. Adjust the brightness with the touch-sensitive dimmer to achieve your desired mood and setting. The built-in memory function will remember your previous settings for the next time you turn on your floor lamp. Easily change the level of brightness from 30 lumens to 3010 lumens at increments of 1% to get the perfect level.