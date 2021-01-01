Forte Lighting 7092-05 5 Light 25" Wide Chandelier with Off White Drum Linen Shades Brushed Nickel Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Forte Lighting 7092-05 5 Light 25" Wide Chandelier with Off White Drum Linen Shades FeaturesAdjustable hanging heightConstructed of steelOff white drum linen shades included(5) 60 watt candelabra (E12) bulbs required36" of adjustable chain includedUL and CUL rated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 22-1/2"Minimum Height: 33-1/2"Maximum Height: 61"Width: 25"Depth: 25"Product Weight: 6.96 lbsChain Length: 36"Wire Length: 96"Canopy Height: 3/4"Canopy Width: 5"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 300 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 5Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulbs Included: No Brushed Nickel