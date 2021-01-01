From hugo
HUGO Hugo 708 Slim-Fit Jeans
Advertisement
Edgy in aesthetic, these jeans feature a bold medium wash. Belt loops Five-pocket style Zip fly with button closure Cotton/polyester/elastane Machine wash Imported SIZE & FIT Slim-fit Rise, about 10" Inseam, about 34" Leg opening, about 14" ABOUT THE BRAND A proving ground for advanced patterns and colors, HUGO is the edgy-cool spinoff in the Hugo Boss family. The casual line of fitted graphic tees and bold ready-to-wear is known to deliver ahead-of-the-curve style. Contemporary & Denim - Hugo > Hugo > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. HUGO. Color: Blue. Size: 35.