Kalco 7046FG Coronado 6 Light 1 Tier Chandelier Florence Gold Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Kalco 7046FG Coronado 6 Light 1 Tier Chandelier Six Light Chandelier from the Coronado CollectionFeatures:Designed to cast a soft ambient light over a wide areaCapable of being dimmed - allowing you to set your desired illumination levels when used with dimmable bulbsSecure metal mounting assembly1 Year Limited Warranty on defectsUL / cUL Listed for Dry LocationsRequires (6) 60 watt Candelabra (E12) base bulbs (Not Included)Bulb Base - Candelabra (E12): The E12 (Edison 12mm), Candelabra Edison Screw (CES), "Candelabra" is a term for the small-based incandescent light bulbs used in luminaires made for lighting and decoration.Dimensions:Height: 34" (measured from ceiling to bottom most point of fixture)Width: 29.5" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Diameter: 29.5"Canopy Height: 2"Canopy Width: 6"Wire Length: 96"Chain Length: 48"Product Weight: 17 lbsElectrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs: 6Watts Per Bulb: 60Wattage: 360Voltage: 120vCompliance:UL Listed - Indicates whether a product meets standards and compliance guidelines set by Underwriters Laboratories. This listing determines what types of rooms or environments a product can be used in safely. Florence Gold