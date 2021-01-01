From besa lighting
Besa Lighting 7041VM-LED Tomas 1 Light ADA Compliant LED Wall Sconce with Vanilla Matte Glass Shade Satin Nickel Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces
Advertisement
Besa Lighting 7041VM-LED Tomas 1 Light ADA Compliant LED Wall Sconce with Vanilla Matte Glass Shade Graceful Tomas sconce has minimal hardware to show off the open-ended beautiful handcrafted glass. ADA-Compliant.. Our Vanilla Matte glass is a light golden cased glass and opal inner layer. The orange glow has a low key harmonious display that exudes a warm mood. When lit the glass is vitalizing as well as stylish. The smooth satin finish on the outer layer is a result of an extensive etching process. This blown glass is handcrafted by a skilled artisan, utilizing century-old techniques passed down from generation to generation.Features:Vanilla Matte GlassDurable Steel HardwareOpen-Ended Hand Crafted GlassRated for Damp or Dry LocationsCA Title 24 CompliantSpecifications:Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Base: GU24Bulb Type: LEDBulb Included: YesWatts Per Bulb: 6Wattage: 6Voltage: 120Average Hours: 30000Color Rendering Index (CRI): 80Color Temperature: 2700KLumens: 300Dimmable: NoHeight: 11.25"Width: 5"Extension: 3.875"HCO: 3.5"Energy Star: NoADA: YesUL Listed: YesUL Rating: Damp Location Satin Nickel