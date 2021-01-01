Jasz Couture - 7034 Plunging Bodice Mirror-Beads High Slit Gown

Heighten your allure factor in this dazzling Jasz Couture 7034 creation. Textured with mirror glass design sewn in a gradation motif this gown flaunts a plunging v-neckline with spaghetti straps. Accented at the sides with illusion plunges the back is rendered in a lace up v-open style. The sheath skirt parts with a leg slit as it columns into a full-length hemline. Gleam with sexy elegance as you falter your assets in this Jasz Couture masterpiece. Model is wearing the Black/Green color. Style: jasz_7034 Details: Spaghetti Straps Illusion Insets Mirror Glass Beads Plunging Lace Up Back Back Zipper Closure High Slit Mesh Overlay Full Length Hem Length: Long Neckline: Plunging V-Neck Waistline: Natural Silhouette: Sheath Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details.