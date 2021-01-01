From trans globe lighting
Trans Globe Lighting 70338 5 Light 1 Tier Suspension Chandelier Brushed Nickel Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Trans Globe Lighting 70338 5 Light 1 Tier Suspension Chandelier Features: The industrial architect of this suspended chandelier flows nicely with the crisp white frosted shadesUp light sends illumination in an upward direction to set breathtaking scenes Lamp Technologies: Bulb Base - Medium (E26) - The E26 (Edison 26mm), Medium Edison Screw, is the standard bulb used in 120-Volt applications in North America. E26 is the most common bulb type and is generally interchangeable with E27 bulbs.Specifications: Number of Bulbs: 5Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Type: Incandescent or FluorescentBulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60Wattage: 300Height: 26"Width: 28"Canopy Width: 5"Chain Length: 48"Wire Length: 72"UL Listed: NoIn The Box: Fixture48" Chain72" WireMounting PlateVariations: 70337 - Same model with 3 lights70339 - Same model with 9 lights Brushed Nickel