Tech Lighting 700TDSIG-LED9 Signal Single Light 6-1/8" Wide LED Mini Pendant with Spun Aluminum Shade Rubberized White / Copper / 2700K Indoor

Tech Lighting 700TDSIG-LED9 Signal Single Light 6-1/8" Wide LED Mini Pendant with Spun Aluminum Shade FeaturesSpun metal shadeRubberized paint exterior finish with hand-painted metallic interiorIncludes (1) 10 watt medium (E26) LED bulb72 inches of field cuttable cable included for installationDimmable with an LED compatible dimmerETL rated for damp locationsMeets California Title 24 energy standardsCovered by Tech Lighting's 1 year warrantyDimensionsHeight: 14"Width: 6-1/8"Product Weight: 1.5 lbsCord Length: 72"Canopy Height: 3/8"Canopy Width: 4-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Type: LEDNumber of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: YesWatts Per Bulb: 10 wattsWattage: 10 wattsVoltage: 120 voltsColor Temperature: 2700KColor Rendering Index: 90CRIAverage Hours: 25,000 Rubberized White / Copper / 2700K