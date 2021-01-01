From tech lighting
Tech Lighting 700TDOBLR Orbel Single Light 16" Wide Pendant Polished Nickel Indoor Lighting Pendants
Tech Lighting 700TDOBLR Orbel Single Light 16" Wide Pendant The Orbel Collection by Tech Lighting is inspired by Mid-Century modern art with contrasting geometric shapes. The Orbel Round pendant features metal circles that surround a glowing, frosted sphere of light. Designed with an 18 inch diameter, this line-voltage pendant is beautiful when installed in multiples or combined with the Orbel Pyramid pendant. Coordinate your design with other fixtures in the Orbel collection. Lamping options are compatible with most dimmers. Refer to the Dimming Chart for more information.FeaturesSteel and metal constructionIncludes a frosted glass shade(1) 5 watt maximum bi pin bulb requiredAdjustable cord includedDimmable via ELV or TRIAC dimmingETL rated for damp locationsCovered under a 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 16"Width: 16"Depth: 16"Product Weight: 10 lbsWire Length: 72"Shade Height: 16"Shade Width: 16"Shade Depth: 16"Canopy Height: 1/2"Canopy Width: 4-1/2"Canopy Depth: 4-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 5 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 5 wattsBulb Base: Bi PinBulb Included: No Polished Nickel