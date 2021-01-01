Tech Lighting 700TDMINAP7CU-LED922 Mina 7 Light 14" Wide LED Multi Light Pendant with Blue Cord - 2200K Satin Nickel Indoor Lighting Pendants

Tech Lighting 700TDMINAP7CU-LED922 Mina 7 Light 14" Wide LED Multi Light Pendant with Blue Cord - 2200K FeaturesSloped ceiling compatibleIntegrated LED lightingDimmable with compatible dimmers Adjustable 144" cord includedETL rated for damp locationsMeets California Title 24 energy standardsDimensionsFixture Height: 7-5/8"Minimum Height: 14"Maximum Hanging Height: 152"Width: 14"Depth: 14"Product Weight: 45.5 lbsCord Length: 144"Wire Length: 144"Canopy Height: 1-11/16"Canopy Width: 6-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsLumens: 136Color Temperature: 2200KColor Rendering Index: 90 CRIWattage: 9 wattsNumber of Light Sources: 7Average Hours: 50000 Satin Nickel