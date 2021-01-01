From tech lighting
Tech Lighting 700TDMINAP1C-LEDWD Mina Single Light 5" Wide LED Pendant with a Clear Outer and Inner Etched Glass Spheres and Warm Color Dimming - Sati
Tech Lighting 700TDMINAP1C-LEDWD Mina Single Light 5" Wide LED Pendant with a Clear Outer and Inner Etched Glass Spheres and Warm Color Dimming An elegant sphere of pure optic crystal is laser etched to create a mysterious yet beautiful orb floating within. When illuminated by the downward-firing LED hidden within the socket, the Mina pendant light from Tech Lighting’s inner orb glows brilliantly while the fixture provides a bounty of task light on surfaces below. Features 2200K-3000K warm color dimming LED module Dimmable with low-voltage electronic dimmer Comes with 6 foot field cuttable cloth cord Mounts to either a 4" square electrical box with round plaster ring or an octagon electrical box Comes with clear outer crystal and laser etched inner glass globe shades ETL rated for damp locations Covered under Tech Lighting's 5 year limited warranty Dimensions Height: 7-19/32" Minimum Height: 8-3/32" Maximum Height: 152-3/32" Width: 5" Product Weight: 5.4 lbs Cord Length: 144" Shade Height: 7-19/32" Shade Diameter: 5" Canopy Height: 1/2" Canopy Width: 4-1/2" Electrical Specifications Bulb Base: Integrated LED Number of Bulbs: 1 Bulb Included: Yes Watts Per Bulb: 9 watts Wattage: 9 watts Voltage: 120 volts Color Temperature: 2200k - 3000K Color Rendering Index: 90CRI Average Hours: 25000 Lumens: 200 Satin Nickel / Orange Cord