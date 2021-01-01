Tech Lighting 700TDMENGP-LED927 Menara Grande 22" Wide 2700K LED Pendant Aluminum Indoor Lighting Pendants

Tech Lighting 700TDMENGP-LED927 Menara Grande 22" Wide 2700K LED Pendant FeaturesSpun metal shade(1) 19 watt medium (E26) 2700K LED bulb included 72" of field-cuttable cloth cord includedDimmableETL rated for damp locationsDimensionsHeight: 20"Maximum Hanging Height: 144"Width: 22"Depth: 22"Product Weight: 4.81 lbsCord Length: 6"Shade Height: 20"Shade Width: 22"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 19 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Lumens: 1680Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A21Bulb Type: LEDColor Temperature: 2700KColor Rendering Index: 80CRIBulb Included: Yes Aluminum