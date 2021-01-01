From tech lighting
Tech Lighting 700TDJNI-LED9 Joni Single Light 17" Wide LED Pendant Matte Black / 3000K Indoor Lighting Pendants
Tech Lighting 700TDJNI-LED9 Joni Single Light 17" Wide LED Pendant Joni by Tech Lighting features an integrated LED lamp suspended within a conical shade and creates a uniquely contemporary pendant. All finishes have a matte white inner reflector. At 17” in diameter, the Joni pendant is a subtle contemporary statement piece great for your kitchen, living room, hallway and bedroom. Complete the look with the Joni collection fixtures. Lamping options are compatible with most dimmers. Refer to the Dimming Chart for more information.FeaturesSteel and metal constructionIncludes a frosted glass shadeIntegrated LED lightingIncludes (2) 6" and (4) 12" downrodsDimmable via ELV or TRIAC dimmingETL rated for damp locationsCovered under a 5 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 19-13/16"Width: 17-3/16"Depth: 17-3/16"Product Weight: 7.5 lbsWire Length: 72"Shade Height: 19-13/16"Shade Width: 17-3/16"Shade Depth: 17-3/16"Canopy Height: 1"Canopy Width: 5-3/8"Canopy Depth: 5-3/8"Electrical SpecificationsLumens: 828Color Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90CRIWattage: 12.5 wattsAverage Hours: 50000 Matte Black / 3000K