Tech Lighting 700TDEXOP181240-LED9 Exo 18" Tall Integrated LED Mini Pendant with 12" Stem 40 Degree Optics Matte Black / Black / 2700K Indoor

Tech Lighting 700TDEXOP181240-LED9 Exo 18" Tall Integrated LED Mini Pendant with 12" Stem, 40 Degree Optics FeaturesDesigned by Sean LavinTool-free adjustable beam spreadRectangular metal shadeIntegrated LED lightingDimmable with low-voltage electronic, triac, or 0-10v dimmerETL rated for damp locationsMeets California Title 24 energy standardsComes with a 5 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 18"Maximum Height: 30-7/8"Width: 5-3/16"Product Weight: 2.0 lbsBeam Spread: 40°Shade Height: 18"Shade Width: 5-3/16"Electrical SpecificationsLumens: 1047Wattage: 14 wattsVoltage: 120 voltsColor Temperature: 2700K, 3000K, or 3500KColor Rendering Index: 90CRI Matte Black / Black / 2700K